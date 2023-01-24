Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP executive committee to discuss election strategy

Published: 24th January 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday decided to introduce resolutions on political and agricultural aspects and discuss them at length. Party office-bearers took a decision to this effect at a meeting after reaching Mahbubnagar where the State executive committee is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and State in-charge Sunil Bansal participated in the meeting.
According to sources, the party also decided to discuss State’s financial condition, issues being faced by SCs and STs and the funds sanctioned by the Central government.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay speaks to party functionaries in Mahbubnagar

The saffron party also decided to hold about 9,000 street-corner meetings with 200 people in Shakti Kendras (booth level) in the next three months. They will identify 600 speakers to speak at the proposed meetings. The party also resolved to hold workshops for its social media teams with the focus on further strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar suggested launching of agitations against the “failures” of the government as the State has entered the election year.

