Telangana cops yet to trace couple who abandoned three kids in Yadadri

The couple allegedly thought the children were an obstacle to their life and decided to abandon them. Along with the kids, they reached Yadadri on January 14.

By A Seshachacharyulu
Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The police are yet to trace the couple who abandoned three children in Yadagirigutta a week ago. Locals are up in arms against the officials for the delay in finding the couple. They say that if such cases are not taken seriously, there will be many more incidents like this.

According to the police, one of the accused, Lakshmi, and Baburao got married 12 years ago and started living in Bhagat Singh Nagar in Rangareddy district. They had three sons aged 10, five and two and an eight-year-old daughter. After Baburao abandoned his family and left the home three years ago following a fight with Lakshmi, she reportedly sold their two-year-old illegally.

It is also alleged that Lakshmi was in an extra-marital affair with the second accused, Raju, who is an autorickshaw driver and lives in the same area. The couple allegedly thought the children were an obstacle to their life and decided to abandon them. Along with the kids, they reached Yadadri on January 14.

They tied the hand and legs of the children to the Kalyankatta on the hills with ropes before running away. The eldest of them, who is 10 years old, managed to free himself and helped his siblings free themselves.
A traffic constable, Pasham Koti, saw them and took them to the Yadagirigutta police station. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Rao informed the District Child Protection Officer P Saidulu and handed them over. They were shifted to a childcare centre in Bhuvangiri.

On January 17, when the Child Protection Department officials questioned the children, the elder boy gave the cell phone number of their uncle to the authorities. The authorities brought him to Bhuvanagiri and interrogated him, who said that his brother Baburao had abandoned them three years ago. Later, the authorities recorded the child’s statement and produced him before the Yadadri District Child Protection Committee (CPC) on January 20.

When TNIE contacted Yadagirigutta Circle Inspector Saidhaiah, he said the children were handed over to the Children Protect Committee in Yadagirigutta, who sent them to the Rajendranagar centre in Hyderabad.

