Telangana govt announces 2.73 per cent DA hike for employees

Minister Harish Rao says the decision would benefit 4.40L  employees, 2.88L pensioners

HYDERABAD: In good news for over 7.2 lakh government employees and pensioners, the State government on Monday enhanced the Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners by 2.73 per cent by revising the existing DA/DR from 17.29 per cent to 20.2 per cent with effect from July 1, 2021. The government also released the DA pending for July, 2021.

The arrears on account of payment of Dearness Allowance for the period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022 shall be credited to the General Provident Fund (GPF) account of the employees. However, the arrears of Dearness Allowance will be paid to employees who are due to retire on superannuation on May 31, 2023. They are exempted from making any contribution to the General Provident Fund during the last four months of service.

For pensioners, the revised Dearness Relief will be paid along with the pension of January, 2023, payable in the month of February, 2023.

The Dearness Relief arrears from July 1, 2021 to December  31, 2022 will be paid in eight equated monthly instalments starting from February, 2023, payable in the month of March, 2023, according to the orders issued on Monday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government’s decision to hike the DA would benefit 4.40 lakh government employees and 2.88 lakh pensioners.  According to employees, DA July, 2021 was released and the DAs of January, 2022, July, 2022 and January, 2023 are pending.

