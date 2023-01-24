Telugu student shot dead in Chicago firing, another injured

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A Telugu student, Koppala Saicharan, hailing from BHEL in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district, was injured and another student, Devansh, from Vijayawada, died when some assailants fired on them during a robbery attempt in Chicago. Another student Laxman from Visakhapatnam escaped unhurt.

Saicharan had gone to the US to study MS in Governor State University, Chicago on January 11 where the other two also were studying. His friends informed his parents around 4 pm that Saicharan was injured in the shooting on Sunday and was admitted to the hospital.

Saicharan’s mother KVM Lakshmi and father K Srinivasa Rao, who works in a private company, were left in shock by the news of their son being shot at. Friends of Saicharan have been updating his parents on his health condition. Relatives and friends reached the house of the couple to console them.

According to information reaching here, a dark-coloured vehicle approached and two people came out, demanding the pair’s possessions at gunpoint in the Princeton Park area. In the process, the two Telugu students were shot while the third escaped. One of them was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Centre. Another student was shot in the armpit and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

(With online desk inputs)

