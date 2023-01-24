Home States Telangana

Telugu student shot dead in Chicago firing, another injured

Saicharan’s mother KVM Lakshmi and father K Srinivasa Rao, who works in a private company, were left in shock by the news of their son being shot at.

Published: 24th January 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Shot Dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A Telugu student, Koppala Saicharan, hailing from BHEL in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district, was injured and another student, Devansh, from Vijayawada, died when some assailants fired on them during a robbery attempt in Chicago. Another student Laxman from Visakhapatnam escaped unhurt.

Saicharan had gone to the US to study MS in Governor State University, Chicago on January 11 where the other two also were studying. His friends informed his parents around 4 pm that Saicharan was injured in the shooting on Sunday and was admitted to the hospital.

Saicharan

Saicharan’s mother KVM Lakshmi and father K Srinivasa Rao, who works in a private company, were left in shock by the news of their son being shot at. Friends of Saicharan have been updating his parents on his health condition. Relatives and friends reached the house of the couple to console them.

According to information reaching here, a dark-coloured vehicle approached and two people came out, demanding the pair’s possessions at gunpoint in the Princeton Park area. In the process, the two Telugu students were shot while the third escaped. One of them was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Centre. Another student was shot in the armpit and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

(With online desk inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana student shot US shooting Chicago shooting Telugu student
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp