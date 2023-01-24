TVVP probes allegation of guards stitching up patient

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad Deputy Commissioner Jairam Reddy on Monday visited the Patancheru Government Hospital on the orders of Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao to conduct an inquiry into the allegations that a security guard stitched the injured head of a patient on Jaunary 14.

The video of the incident went viral on social media prompting the health minister to order a thorough inquiry. Jairam Reddy questioned duty doctor Dr Anitha, hospital superintendent Dr Anil Kumar and RMO Dr Ravi Kumar, who were on duty that day. He called each one of them into the superintendent’s room and questioned them about the reasons for the security guards to don the role of doctors to perform such a sensitive procedure.

He asked them the names of the doctors who were on duty on that particular day. Jairam Reddy conducted the inquiry from 10 am to 2 pm.

According to sources, non-medical doctors attending to injuries in most government hospitals due to lack of adequate staff is nothing new.

In their defense, they also cited mortuary staff in most hospitals dissecting the bodies for experts to examine the cause of death as an example of non-medical personnel being engaged in simple and harmless surgical procedures.

