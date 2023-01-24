Woman jumps into river along with two children in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A woman and her two children died by suicide by jumping into the Godavari river in Basara, Nirmal district. The suicide victims have been identified as 27-year-old G Manasa, her 8-year-old son Bala Aditya and 5-year-old daughter Bhavyasri.

According to police, Manasa arrived at the river banks after picking-up her children from the school. She placed their school bags on the river’s embankment and the trio jumped into the river and died. The incident was reported to police after their bodies were noticed by a few fisherman.

Their bodies were then shifted to Bhainsa hospital for postmortem. Circle Inspector Vinod and Sub Inspector Mahesh visited the spot. They said that Manasa is a native of Kosgi mandal in Mahbubnagar district and had been living in Nizamabad district to work in a shopping mall. Four years ago her husband had died and she might have died by suicide owing to financial problems, they added.

