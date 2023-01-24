Home States Telangana

Women help desk to be set up at all Telangana police stations

Also, the Bharosa Centres that are presently operational in 12 districts would be made functional across the State.

Published: 24th January 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Monday held a meeting with Additional DG (women safety wing) Shikha Goel and DIG Sumathi over women’s safety and related issues in Hyderabad.

At the meeting, women safety wing officers informed that women helpdesks were functional across 750 police stations in the State, and more helpdesks would be set up in the remaining police stations. During the meeting, it was decided that an independent 24x7 call centre be set up to assess the ‘satisfaction of handling complaints’. Also, the Bharosa Centres that are presently operational in 12 districts would be made functional across the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women help desk
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp