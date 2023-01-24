Women help desk to be set up at all Telangana police stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Monday held a meeting with Additional DG (women safety wing) Shikha Goel and DIG Sumathi over women’s safety and related issues in Hyderabad.

At the meeting, women safety wing officers informed that women helpdesks were functional across 750 police stations in the State, and more helpdesks would be set up in the remaining police stations. During the meeting, it was decided that an independent 24x7 call centre be set up to assess the ‘satisfaction of handling complaints’. Also, the Bharosa Centres that are presently operational in 12 districts would be made functional across the State.

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Monday held a meeting with Additional DG (women safety wing) Shikha Goel and DIG Sumathi over women’s safety and related issues in Hyderabad. At the meeting, women safety wing officers informed that women helpdesks were functional across 750 police stations in the State, and more helpdesks would be set up in the remaining police stations. During the meeting, it was decided that an independent 24x7 call centre be set up to assess the ‘satisfaction of handling complaints’. Also, the Bharosa Centres that are presently operational in 12 districts would be made functional across the State.