Double-bedroom house dream of Telangana CM’s adopted village to come true soon

Published: 25th January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The villagers of Vasalamarri have a reason to cheer after almost two years as the Grama Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution, allowing them to build their own houses. Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari, District Panchayat Officer Sunanda and other officials participated in the meeting.

At the meeting, the layout for the houses to be built by the government for the villagers was also approved in the Grama Sabha. The villagers have been demanding that either the State government build double-bedroom houses as promised by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2021 or permit them to construct their own houses in their plots. With the State government failing to fulfil the CM’s promise, the angry villagers have even stopped paying house tax.

The development came a day after TNIE published a story, ‘Village adopted by CM stops paying house tax, staff salary delayed’, on Monday. Reacting to the report, the administration hastily organised the meeting.

The layout for the houses to be built by the government for the villagers was also approved in the gram sabha. Additional collector Deepak Tiwari assured that the construction of double-bedroom houses would start witin ten days. “If anyone wants to construct houses within this period, they can do so in the approved layout. The proposals have been sent to the government for all other development works. The State government has sanctioned `20 lakh for the construction of new building for the Grama Panchayat office,” he said.

Alair MLA G Sunitha Mahendhar Reddy will lay the foundation for the construction of the building on Wednesday. The villagers said that the development works should be started and completed soon.

