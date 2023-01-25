Home States Telangana

Farmer leaders from three states extend support to Telangana CM KCR

According to BRS sources, the farmer leaders praised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and free power.

Published: 25th January 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday met leaders of various farmers associations from Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at her residence in Banjara Hills. According to BRS sources, the farmer leaders praised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and free power and expressed the hope that they would be implemented in their States.

Stating that the BRS government was the only government in the country to implement a scheme like free power, they expressed support to the BRS and backed the chief minister’s slogan ‘Abki baar, Kisan Sarkar’.

Farmer leaders from Kerala Arivakagan, Soundarya Pandiyan, Murigesham and Balasubramaniyam, from Karnataka GS Ravinder and Ravi Prakash and Chandrana and Dhanu Shekar from Tamil Nadu were present.

