If Centre doesn’t, Telangana will construct PLIS with its own funds, vows KTR

By Express News Service

NARAYANPET: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday declared that the State government would construct the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) with its own funds if the Centre failed to release funds for its construction. He added that the State government would fight any cases filed against the project in court.

Rama Rao, along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, on Tuesday inaugurated or laid foundation stones for various developmental works worth Rs 196.47 crore in Narayanpet.

Addressing a public meeting ‘Pragathi Nivedana Sabha’ held in Narayanpet on the occasion, he expressed confidence that the BRS would form the government at the Centre in 2024 and then secure funds for PRLIS.

Rama Rao dared the BJP State unit to pass resolutions at the party’s state executive meeting in Mahbubnagar, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate 500 tmcft to Telangana as its rightful share of water in the Krishna river, to declare PRLIS as a national project, and to include PRLIS in Modi’s address in the coming Budget session of Parliament.

Alleging that the Centre failed to allocate the State’s share of Krishna waters for the past nine years despite the Bachawat Tribunal’s orders on the availability of 811 tmcft surplus water in the Krishna basin, he accused the Centre of deliberately leaving the Palamuru region dry, with the intent to instigate the people against the BRS and thus come to power in the State.

“Despite cases filed against PRLIS, the BRS government has irrigated 11 lakh acres in Palamuru region since 2014. BJP leaders here are praising Modi as God, who stopped the war in Ukraine and invented the Covid vaccine. There is also the talk of Modi contesting from Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat. There is a dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, both BJP-ruled States, regarding their jurisdiction over 200-300 villages. When Modi can’t solve the issues where his party is in power, what can he do about international issues?” Rama Rao wondered.

Taxing farmers?

Referring to a recent article by Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council of the Centre, in which he opined that it was time to tax the farmers’ income, Rama Rao cautioned that it could very well become the Centre’s policy soon.

About the BJP’s accusation that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was burdening the people with Rs 5 lakh crore debt, Rama Rao pointed out that while the total debt accumulated by 14 prime ministers before Modi was Rs 56 lakh crore, the Modi government borrowed Rs 100 lakh crore in just eight years, putting a debt burden of Rs 1.25 lakh on every person in the country.

“The Centre has collected Rs 30 lakh crore through cess on petrol and diesel. The price of petrol remains high, though the crude oil price per barrel has not gone up. On the other hand the Centre has waived bad debts of sick industries to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore. It only takes Rs 14.5 lakh crore to provide free electricity for the farmers across the country,” he claimed.

Rama Rao said the price of LPG was the highest in India, and that Modi was responsible for the highest inflation and unemployment, and the devaluation of rupee against the US dollar.

