Lord Ayyappa remark row: Bairi Naresh put in solitary confinement, wife tells Telangana HC

Counsel said that there are numerous cells in the Manasarovar Block, and one of them is utilised by jail officials to house criminals who have committed significant crimes.

Published: 25th January 2023

The devotees of Ayyappa and BJP leaders stage a protest near the RIMS Medical College in Adilabad on Friday, demanding that Bairi Naresh be booked under PD Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Member Secretary, High Court Legal Services Authority, Hyderabad, to visit the Cherlapally Central Prison and inquire about the well-being of Bairi Naresh, accused of making derogatory remarks against Lord Ayyappa Swamy.

The court directed the official to verify if Naresh is subjected to solitary confinement and to inquire with the jail authorities whether it was possible to lodge him in any other cell. The report must be submitted by January 31, the next date of hearing.

The judge was hearing a plea filed by Sujatha, wife of Naresh, alleging that her husband was being abused in jail. In her plea, Sujatha alleged that he was lodged in solitary confinement and requested the court to immediately transfer her husband to any under-trial prisoners unit.

During the hearing, the Government Pleader (GP) said that the jail authorities had not abused the human rights of Naresh in any way and that he was not put in a 24-hour solitary confinement. The GP said that Naresh has access to all prisoner services, including prisoner interviews, phone calls, medical facilities, canteen, and so on, and he was free to travel within the confines of the Manasarovar prisoner barrack.

Every day, jail officials engage with Naresh and inquire about his well-being and grievances, the GP said.
The GP also said that the prisoner was the accused in a serious and sensational case, and that according to intelligence inputs received by the jail authorities, he faces a life threat even from his fellow inmates because of his comments that have hurt the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees and Hindus at large.

However, counsel for Sujatha said that he personally visited the jail and had Mulakhat with the prisoner. Counsel claimed that the jail officials intentionally do not allow Naresh to communicate with the other detainees. The prisoner has been assigned a one-hour time slot during which he is authorised to leave the barracks and is forced to spend most of his time in his cell, counsel said.

Counsel said that there are numerous cells in the Manasarovar Block, and one of them is utilised by jail officials to house criminals who have committed significant crimes. “Solitary confinement is not permitted for inmates awaiting trial,” counsel said.

Countering this, the GP said that Naresh was granted six mulakhats to meet with family members and attorneys, as well as unfettered access to communicate with other convicts.

