Make property details public, BJP tells BRS

BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Sunil Bansal spoke on strengthening the party’s organisation, in order to come to power in the State.

Published: 25th January 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the political resolution passed in its State executive meeting held at a function hall in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, the BJP demanded that BRS leaders make public details of their wealth and properties.

The BJP state executive committee also passed separate resolutions appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for various welfare initiatives and funding for the schemes concerning the SCs, STs, BCs, and for sanctioning various developmental works and schemes for the State including the Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory, Vande Bharat Express, modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station, periodic wagon overhauling workshop in Warangal, extending Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, and for ‘achieving’ G20 presidency for the country this year.

The party also sought compensation for lakhs of acres damaged in the floods during the last three years, and ex gratia for thousands of acres affected due Kaleshwaram backwaters. The party also demanded the implementation of subsidies on greenhouse cultivation, drip irrigation, sprinklers, and to bring Rythu Vedikas into operation for the benefit of the farmers.

The party also decided to hold street-corner meetings under 11,000 Shakti Kendras (polling booths) from February 10 till 25, and to hold ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’ events across the State in educational institutions on January 27.

BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Sunil Bansal spoke on strengthening the party’s organisation, in order to come to power in the State.During the meeting, BJP workers manhandled a group of MRPS activists who were demanding the saffron party spell out its stand on categorisation of SCs during the state executive meeting.

