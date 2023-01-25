Pawan Kalyan eyes Telangana, TDP looks for a tie-up

Home States Telangana

The TDP is expecting to give a strong fight individually in Khammam, Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar districts.

Pawan Kalyan performs special pujas at Kondagattu on Tuesday

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL AND HYDERABAD: Stating that he would reveal his decision on continuing his party’s alliance with the BJP at the time of elections, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday made it clear that his party would not contest the forthcoming polls on its own in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

After performing special puja at the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu to his election campaign vehicle ‘Vaarahi’, Pawan Kalyan said: “I welcome KCR’s entry into national politics. However, I am open to an alliance with any political party if they approach the Jana Sena in Telangana.” His statement led to political analysts in Telangana going into overdrive, discussing the possibility of a TDP-Jana Sena alliance in the State.

According to analysts, the TDP would be very interested in such an alliance. The TDP is reportedly focusing on 45 Assembly constituencies in Telangana where the party has a strong traditional vote share. The party believes that an alliance with Jana Sena will get more votes and it may even win several Assembly seats in Telangana.

The TDP is expecting to give a strong fight individually in Khammam, Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar districts. If an alliance with Jana Sena fructifies, the party may also do very well in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts. However, it is unclear at this point how many candidates are ready to contest from Jana Sena in Telangana and which Assembly seats the party will be contesting.Incidentally, Jana Sena is currently allied with the BJP in AP and Telangana, 

However, with the possibility of a tie-up with the TDP, it remains to be seen if this alliance with the BJP will continue.

