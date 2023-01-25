Home States Telangana

Telangana Finance Minister releases water from Ranganayak Sagar canal

The minister also distributed three-wheeler vehicles for the disabled and Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries.

Published: 25th January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday released water from Ranganayak Sagar left canal for the irrigation needs of farmers who are preparing to cultivate the second crop in different parts of Siddipet district.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said: “Hundred cusecs of water was released today. This water will fill 512 ponds in Narayanraopeta and Chinnakodur mandals. Later, 300 cusecs of water will be released.”
Stating that around 3,000 acres will get irrigation water in these two mandals, he said: “Chief Minister K

Chandrasekhar Rao ensured Godavari waters reach Siddipet. Thanks to his vision, farmers are now able to cultivate the second crop without any hassles.”Later in the day, Harish distributed the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques to poor people at his camp office.

“A total of Rs 17 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund were distributed among 47 people towards their medical and other expenses. So far, cheques worth Rs 26 crore have been distributed in the constituency,” he said.The minister also distributed three-wheeler vehicles for the disabled and Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries.

