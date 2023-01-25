Home States Telangana

Telangana HC orders govt to organise Republic Day Celebrations, hold Parade

The state BJP immediately welcomed the High Court’s verdict and said that the situation is so sad that a High Court has to direct the chief minister to hold Republic day celebrations.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order directing the State Government to conduct Republic Day Celebrations including the Parade by following Guidelines dated 19.01.2023 issued by Union Of India to the best of its ability by permitting the participants at large.

Submission of Advocate General BS Prasad that preparation can't be made is not satisfactory. Further AG is directed to communicate this order immediately to the Government to make arrangements.

The judge was dealing with the Writ Petition filed by K Srinivas, a resident of Gowlipura, Hyderabad, in way of  Lunch Motion aggrieved by the action of BRS Government in not holding the 74th Republic Day Celebrations at Parade grounds, Secunderabad. 

The petitioner contends that the BRS Government has violated the Standard Operating Procedure dated 19-1-2023 formulated by the Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, directing all the States and Union Territories in the Country to make arrangements and hold the 74th Republic Day Celebrations at a grand scale. Non-adherence to such an order of the Ministry of Defence is unconstitutional, says the petitioner. 

The petitioner has referred to the news articles dated 24-1-2023 which says that the BRS Government has informed the Raj Bhavan to hold the Republic day Parade event individually, thereby breaking the tradition of holding the Republic day Parade at Secunderabad Parade grounds duly inviting the Governor.

“Satyameva Jayate High Court direction is a slap in face of KCR! Court had to tell govt to celebrate Republic Day & follow rules. To settle scores, KCR will go to any extent of denigrating the constitution & democratic practices. KCR should apologise to Governor & people of TS,” Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay tweeted.

