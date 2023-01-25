Home States Telangana

Telangana: Students protest seeking hike in mess allowance, scholarship

While huge rallies were held at 392 centres across TS, thousands joined protest at the Telugu Samkshema Bhavan in Hyderabad

Published: 25th January 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

MP R Krishnaiah and student unions’ leaders stage a protest near the Telugu Samkshema Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NALGONDA: Thousands of students staged protests across Telangana on Tuesday demanding increase in mess allowances and scholarship grants for eight lakh students who are pursing their studies in various government schools, Gurukul institutions and junior colleges.

While huge rallies were held at 392 centres across the State, thousands of students in Hyderabad staged a protest at the Telugu Samkshema Bhavan with Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah, and BC student union leaders G Anji and Neela Venkatesh leading the way.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishnaiah said, “There has been a three-fold increase in prices of essential commodities, including oils, pulses and vegetables. But, mess allowances and scholarship amounts have remained same for the last five years ago. As a result, poor quality food is being served at hostels.”
“The government has turned a blind eye to the problems of students. The concerned ministers and commissioners have not shown any interest in visiting the hostels to understand the issues being faced by the students,” he said.

“If we do not fight, the condition of our hostels is unlikely to improve. The government is allocating Rs 2,100 per month for jail inmates but it is giving just Rs 950 per month to prospective doctors, engineers and scientists. They are being denied nutritious meals during their growing years,” he claimed.

Referring to the salaries of people’s representatives and government employees, he said: “There has been a three-fold increase in salaries of legislators and ministers. The salaries of government employee have been increased twice in the recent years. But there has been no increase in scholarships and mess allowances of  SC, ST and minority students.”

Speaking about the facilities in government institutions, the MLC said: “Around 295 BC college hostels and 321 Gurukul schools in the State do not have their own buildings. The officials, on the other hand, allotting public places to private companies and individuals.”

‘AP offers more’

Several students under the aegis of the District BC Students Association on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the Nalgonda collectorate, demanding hike in scholarships for students. Association chief Aithagoni Janardhan Goud said Andhra Pradesh provides Rs 20,000 per annum as scholarship to students, while only Rs 5,500 is being given in Telangana.

