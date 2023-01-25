‘Undeterred’: YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila to resume her padayatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Tuesday declared that she would resume her padayatra from the same place it was interrupted “by BRS goons” earlier.“We will continue to battle the inefficient rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao which is marked by failed promises, as we did with Kaleshwaram or Palamuru or unemployment or other issues. The countdown for the end of this corrupt regime has begun,” Sharmila told reporters.

Stating that she has covered 3,500 km so far, Sharmila said: “KCR is scared of our growing prominence and how we are exposing his MLAs and MPs.”Alleging that the chief minister failed the State on every parameter and on every front, she said that KCR failed the aspirations of Telangana people by setting himself for national politics.“It has been only the YSRTP that has been steadfast in taking on KCR and his corrupt and tyrannical government. We never bowed down even when they tried hard to corner us, abusing power and authority,” she said.

Ponguleti meets Sharmila, aides shoot down rumours

BRS leader and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reportedly met YSRTP president YS Sharmila in Hyderabad on Tuesday.According to sources, Ponguleti visited a corporate hospital where Sharmila’s mother YS Vijayalakshmi has been undergoing treatment for fever. Sources said that the two leaders discussed the latest political situation in the State and also shared their views on the upcoming Assembly polls.

It may be mentioned here that Srinivas Reddy had been elected to the Lok Sabha on a YSR Congress Party ticket, founded by Sharmila’s brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Meanwhile, close aides of the former MP rejected talk that Srinivas Reddy would be joining the YSRTP. They said that Srinivas Reddy will announce his political future in the coming days.

