Why is KCR opening new secretariat on his birthday, asks Telangana BJP chief

The family members of the chief minister have become an eclipse for the State.

Published: 25th January 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has questioned the motive behind Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurating the new secretariat on February 17, his birthday, and not on Dr BR Ambedkar’s birthday on April 14, despite the Secretariat being named after him.

Addressing the party’s State Executive Committee members in Mahbubnagar on Tuesday, Sanjay demanded that the chief minister’s family members declare their wealth from before 2014 till now, in their affidavits before the next elections.

He also demanded that KCR apologise to teachers who were arrested for protesting against GO 317, and warned the BRS government of a state-wide stir on January 30, if the GO was not amended.

Addressing the gathering, BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Tarun Chugh said that there were two governments running in the State, one before 4 pm and another after 4 pm, which operates in an “intoxicated mode”.

“At the national-level we have one prince to handle, but here we have a prince and a princess to deal with. The family members of the chief minister have become an eclipse for the State. They join hands with their darbaris (yes men) and continuously plan how to loot the State,” he said.

Stating that a Tantrik (occultist) had advised the CM to change the party’s name to BRS, Chugh said that this kind of magic wouldn’t work anymore.

