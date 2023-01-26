21 per cent of Rs 11.5 lakh crore Telangana economy banks on agriculture, allied sectors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) stood at Rs 11.5 lakh crore economy in 2022, majorly contributed by services. Yet, a majority of the 1.5 crore persons employed are in the agriculture sector. Agriculture and its allied sectors and mining contributes 21 per cent to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Real estate, ownership dwelling, IT and professional sectors are also contributing 21 per cent to the GSDP. State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday released the ‘Telangana State Statistical Abstract, 2022’ in Hyderabad. State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar releases the ‘Telangana State Statistical Abstract, 2022’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday According to the Statistical abstract, the IT and ITeS exports increased to Rs 1,83,569 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 66,276 crore in 2015-15.The employment in IT and ITeS sector increased to 7,78,121 in 2021-22 from 3,71,774 in 2014-15. The growth in IT/ITeS exports in 2021-22 is 26 per cent and the growth in IT professionals employed in 2021-22 is 24 per cent.