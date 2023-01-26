Congress irate as NSUI State president and police job aspirants detained from Gandhi Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the arrest of NSUI State president B Venkat Rao and police job aspirants from the Gandhi Bhavan late on Tuesday, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the State government was violating the people’s right to protest in a democracy.

Vikramarka reminded that the activists were arrested while they were peacefully holding a deeksha against the way recruitment for the police jobs was taking place. “The people will teach the government a lesson for resorting to such repressive tactics,” the CLP leader said.

During the course of the day, Youth Congress State president K Shivasena Reddy met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and sought her intervention. In his representation, Shivasena Reddy urged the governor to direct the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) to implement the High Court orders on the SI and constable recruitments.

He reminded the governor that the High Court issued orders to include the marks for 7 multiple choice questions which were wrong, and the guidelines for height of the candidate as directed by the court.

The Youth Congress leader also requested the governor to direct the TSLPRB to let those candidates who have cleared 1600 m/ 800 m in the running events, or consider best two out of the three events, so that 60,000 candidates, who would otherwise be left out of the opportunity to appear for the main exam, stand a chance.

