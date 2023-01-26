Home States Telangana

Congress irate as NSUI State president and police job aspirants detained from Gandhi Bhavan

During the course of the day, Youth Congress State president K Shivasena Reddy met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and sought her intervention.

Published: 26th January 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the arrest of NSUI State president B Venkat Rao and police job aspirants from the Gandhi Bhavan late on Tuesday, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the State government was violating the people’s right to protest in a democracy.

Vikramarka reminded that the activists were arrested while they were peacefully holding a deeksha against the way recruitment for the police jobs was taking place. “The people will teach the government a lesson for resorting to such repressive tactics,” the CLP leader said.

During the course of the day, Youth Congress State president K Shivasena Reddy met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and sought her intervention. In his representation, Shivasena Reddy urged the governor to direct the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) to implement the High Court orders on the SI and constable recruitments.

He reminded the governor that the High Court issued orders to include the marks for 7 multiple choice questions which were wrong, and the guidelines for height of the candidate as directed by the court.

The Youth Congress leader also requested the governor to direct the TSLPRB to let those candidates who have cleared 1600 m/ 800 m in the running events, or consider best two out of the three events, so that 60,000 candidates, who would otherwise be left out of the opportunity to appear for the main exam, stand a chance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Bhavan Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka NSUI CLP
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp