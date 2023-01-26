Home States Telangana

Jagtial municipal chairperson accuses MLA of harassing her, quits in tears

She alleged that the MLA had been harassing her for money and had passed comments on her clothes on many occasions.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a surprising turn of events, Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani announced her resignation from the post at a press conference on Wednesday.Sravani broke down in front of the media as she displayed her resignation letter and alleged that she was being forced to take the step by MLA M Sanjay Kumar.

She alleged that the MLA had been harassing her for money and had passed comments on her clothes on many occasions. Sravani claimed that the MLA had told her not to take any step at work without bringing it to his notice. She alleged that she was insulted on multiple occasions and was told not to meet MLC K Kavitha.

Sravani also alleged that Sanjay had ordered her not to mention MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s name at any public event.Sravani stated that being a BC woman, the MLA had treated her with disrespect. She alleged that the MLA had been enacting a drama with the councillors over a no-confidence motion against her.

Sravani also apprehended a threat to her family from the MLA and requested protection for her family from the Superintendent of Police.Later in the evening, Sanjay’s supporters and councillors held another press conference and condemned Sravani’s allegations.

They claimed that Sravani had taken an emotional decision.With Sravani’s resignation and her allegation against the MLA, differences within the BRS Jagtial district wing have now come to the fore.

