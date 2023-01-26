Home States Telangana

Raj Bhavan to conduct Republic-day celebrations despite court directions 

According to sources, the Governor is reportedly upset with the government’s attitude and may take up the matter with the Centre on the conduct of R-Day in the state.

Published: 26th January 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the Telangana High Court directing the State government to conduct Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, there is no official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in this regard. However, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to conduct Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan at 7 am, after which she would proceed to Puducherry.

The governor will unfurl the National Flag at Raj Bhavan at 7 am, according to a release from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. A parade will also be conducted at the Raj Bhavan, sources said.The Governor is also expected to felicitate several prominent persons on the occasion.

The State government informed the Raj Bhavan that due to Covid-19, the government was conducting the R-Day celebrations in a low-key manner. The State government, in a memo on Tuesday, told officials, “Republic Day will be celebrated throughout the state in a befitting manner”.

However, the memo was silent on conducting the main State function at Hyderabad.According to sources, the Governor is reportedly upset with the government’s attitude and may take up the matter with the Centre on the conduct of R-Day in the state.

Due to discord between the Raj Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the national flag at Telangana Bhavan while the governor hoisted the flag at Raj Bhavan last year. As the State government did not provide the speech, the Governor read out her own speech last year. This time too, the Governor may read out her own speech.

“The State government knows how to conduct Republic Day and Independence Day. The chief minister never spoke against the governor. The governor held back several bills. We are respecting the governor. But, she was troubling the State government,” said Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

“The function, which is being held at Raj Bhavan, is a State government function too. The funds for the Raj Bhavan function will be provided by the State government and the State officials will only conduct the function. The Centre will not provide funds for the Raj Bhavan function,” he added.  He said that the chief minister along with State ministers would celebrate Republic Day.

Schedule at Raj Bhavan

6.51 am: Governor receives the Rashtriya Salute by TSSP platoons
7.00 am:  Governor unfurls the National Flag
7.03 am:  Parade Commander seeks permission from the Governor to march off the contingents
7.21 am: Parade marches off

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp