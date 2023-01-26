Raj Bhavan to conduct Republic-day celebrations despite court directions 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the Telangana High Court directing the State government to conduct Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, there is no official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in this regard. However, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to conduct Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan at 7 am, after which she would proceed to Puducherry.

The governor will unfurl the National Flag at Raj Bhavan at 7 am, according to a release from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. A parade will also be conducted at the Raj Bhavan, sources said.The Governor is also expected to felicitate several prominent persons on the occasion.

The State government informed the Raj Bhavan that due to Covid-19, the government was conducting the R-Day celebrations in a low-key manner. The State government, in a memo on Tuesday, told officials, “Republic Day will be celebrated throughout the state in a befitting manner”.

However, the memo was silent on conducting the main State function at Hyderabad.According to sources, the Governor is reportedly upset with the government’s attitude and may take up the matter with the Centre on the conduct of R-Day in the state.

Due to discord between the Raj Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the national flag at Telangana Bhavan while the governor hoisted the flag at Raj Bhavan last year. As the State government did not provide the speech, the Governor read out her own speech last year. This time too, the Governor may read out her own speech.

“The State government knows how to conduct Republic Day and Independence Day. The chief minister never spoke against the governor. The governor held back several bills. We are respecting the governor. But, she was troubling the State government,” said Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

“The function, which is being held at Raj Bhavan, is a State government function too. The funds for the Raj Bhavan function will be provided by the State government and the State officials will only conduct the function. The Centre will not provide funds for the Raj Bhavan function,” he added. He said that the chief minister along with State ministers would celebrate Republic Day.

Schedule at Raj Bhavan

6.51 am: Governor receives the Rashtriya Salute by TSSP platoons

7.00 am: Governor unfurls the National Flag

7.03 am: Parade Commander seeks permission from the Governor to march off the contingents

7.21 am: Parade marches off

