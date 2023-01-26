Six-year-old girl, grandmother burnt alive in cylinder blast in Telangana

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Pittala Anjamma and her six-year-old granddaughter Madhumita were burnt to death when an LPG cylinder exploded while they were in deep sleep in Chinna Shivnoor village of Chegunta mandal of Medak district on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Anjamma lived with her family in a mango orchard in Atmakur village of Yadadri district. She came with her granddaughter to Chinna Shivnoor, her native village, on Tuesday to take pension money. After drawing the money from the bank, they cooked food at home. After dinner, they went to bed.

In the middle of the night, the cylinder exploded and both were burnt alive in the resultant fire. In the morning, the police reached the spot and handed over the bodies to their relatives after doctors conducted a post-mortem examination on them.The police said they might not have switched off the gas cylinder properly after cooking which may have led to the leakage of the LPG.

The police suspect that the LPG which accumulated in the house caught fire when the woman, who has the habit of smoking beedis, woke up in the middle of the night and might have struck a match.The house, built very long ago, did not have ventilators as a result of which the LPG which leaked accumulated in the house itself. Chegunta police have registered a case and are investigating.

