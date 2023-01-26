Home States Telangana

Telangana state government reshuffles 91 police officers

This move assumes significance as State Assembly polls are to be held later this year

Published: 26th January 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unprecedented move, the State government transferred as many as 91 police officers, including 51 IPS officers, on Wednesday night. This is in addition to the 29 IPS officers who were transferred on January 4.

This means that as many as 80 IPS officers, or two-thirds of the strength, have been reshuffled in a matter of 20 days, which is a first for Telangana. The total IPS cadre strength of the State is 139. With 17 vacancies, the officers available are 122. Transferring such a massive number of IPS officers in election year has assumed political significance.

According to the orders signed by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, L Subbarayudu, awaiting posting, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, replacing V Satyanarayana of 2006 batch who was posted as Joint Commissioner, Rachakonda. He replaces Gajarao Bhupal of 2008 batch, who has now been posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (DD), Hyderabad.

Deputy IG, Yadadri Zone, Rema Rajeshwari of 2009 batch, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam. Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy of 2010 batch, serving as DCP (Traffic-I), Hyderabad, has been posted as Director, Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, GHMC replacing Viswajeet Kampati, who has posted as Superintendent of Police (Operations), TS Cyber Security Bureau.
Abhishek Mohanty, awaiting posting, was posted as DCP, Traffic-I, Rachakonda in place of Sunpreet Singh who has been posted as AIG (L&O), at the office of DGP, Telangana.

DV Srinivasa Rao, (2013 batch), awaiting posting, has been posted as DCP, Medchal Traffic. T Srinivasa Rao, DCP, Traffic, Cyberabad has been posted as DCP, Balanagar Zone, Cyberabad. G Sundeep has been posted as DCP, Medchal, Cyberabad.

D Sunitha, awaiting posting, has been posted as SP, Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Rachakonda, and Gummi Chakravarthy, SP, also awaiting posting has been SP, Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Hyderabad.
D Srinivas has been posted as DCP, Traffic-II, Rachakonda while P Madhukar Swamy has been posted as DCP (Crimes), Rachakonda.

Chintamaneni Srinivas has been posted as DCP, Maheshwaram. B Sai Sree has been posted as DCP, LB Nagar Zone. Rakshitha K Murthy of 2015 batch, who has been awaiting posting, was posted as SP, Wanaparthy, replacing K Apoorva Rao.

B Anuradha was posted as DCP (Cyber Crimes), Rachakonda while R Giridhar was posted as DCP, SOT, Malkajgiri. Harshvardhan, ASP, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic-I, Cyberabad replacing T Srinivasa Rao.Chatriya Naik L, SP, has been posted as DCP, Road Safety, Cyberabad while Sai Sekhar Yaluru has been posted as SP, Vigilance and Enforcement.

