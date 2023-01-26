Telangana government to audit fire safety guidelines in high-rise buildings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the recent fire mishap at a multi-storeyed commercial complex in Nallagutta, Minister’s Road in Secunderabad, the State government on Wednesday announced that it will conduct fire safety audits of high-rise buildings — such as commercial complexes, hospitals and educational institutions — in cities across the State on regular intervals.

A high-level meeting to review the measures to be taken against building owners who don’t adhere to fire safety guidelines in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was held at the BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar took part in the meeting along with senior officials from different government departments.

The ministers suggested that the new measures shouldn’t cause inconvenience to people and added that existing laws could be amended, if required, to prevent fire accidents.They also recommended employing the use of drones and robotics technology to maintain fire safety in Hyderabad.

Fire dept staffers to be trained

A list of proposed measures will be compiled based on the best practices adopted by cities in India and across the world to tackle recurring fire accidents. Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services staffers will be given training as well.

