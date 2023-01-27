Asia’s largest pet show starts today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asia’s largest pet show, PetEx India, will begin today at the Hitex Exhibition centre. The main attraction of the three-day event, HyCan 2023, will draw the top dogs and breeders from across the country to the event, the organisers said. The event will showcase more than 500 dogs belonging to 30 different breeds, which eight international jury members will judge.

PetEx India is a premier exhibition showcasing the best from India’s pet care industry. PetEx is a B2B2C expo that provides a perfect platform for the pet industry, manufacturers, wholesalers, and service providers to present products for pets to consumers.

