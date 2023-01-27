BRS leaders lash out at Governor for her comments; complain to President

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Objecting to remarks made by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday, BRS leaders made it clear that they plan to lodge a complaint with the President. Speaking to reporters, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that it was not advisable for the Governor to make political comments during her Republic Day speech. “The Governor diluted the spirit of the Constitution and the State government would write a letter to the President in this regard,” he said.

With the Governor saying in her address that buildings alone would not amount to development and the need of the hour was nation-building, BRS cadre trolled her by posting photos of huge buildings being built by the Modi government, including the PM’s residence in Delhi.

In a sarcasm-laden tweet, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha “thanked” the Governor by posting: “Choosing country’s infrastructure over Central Vista during a pandemic is what we demanded. Choosing farmers, labourers, unemployed youth over focusing on wealth generation for a few is exactly what we have been fighting for. Thank you for echoing the vision of CM KCR Garu (sic)”.

Elsewhere, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that some people do not see development. “Those in the highest posts should not criticise others,” Sukhender Reddy said, adding that democracy was being protected in Telangana. “TS is like a guide to other states in the country,” he said.

Minister E Dayakar alleged that the Governor was acting like an ‘agent of the Centre’. The Governor should cooperate with the elected chief minister, who has taken up various developmental works for the sake of people,” Dayakar Rao said.

Echoing BRS leaders, CPI State secretary K Sambasiva Rao termed the Governor system as a “pest” that is plaguing the country’s democracy.As the CPI has been demanding abolishment of the Governor system, party leaders boycotted the ‘At Home’ function organised at the Raj Bhavan. Sambasiva Rao alleged that the Centre was trying to pull down the State governments through Governors. Governors’ system was like “appendicitis”, he said.

Leaders skip Guv’s ‘At Home’

All ministers, as well as BRS and CPI leaders skipped the ‘At Home’ hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan in the evening.While BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and others attended, some BJP MPs and MLAs skipped the function.BRS MLC Shambipur Raju tweeted in Telugu later: “Former State president of Tamil Nadu BJP, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and BJP leaders participated in today’s At Home (Telangana BJP office)”.

