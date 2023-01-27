Home States Telangana

Devotees throng Basara temple on Vasant Panchami after two years

However, many worshippers alleged that the queues were poorly managed and they had to wait for over two hours in the queue.

Published: 27th January 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telengana Basara Temple

Telengana Basara Temple

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: While the Covid-19 pandemic impacted Vasant Panchami celebrations for the last two years in Basara, a large number of devotees turned up at the iconic Gnana Saraswati temple in Nirmal district. The administration had made special arrangements so that devotees from across the State could visit the holy shrine.On behalf of the State government, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy and MLC Dhande Vithal offered pattu vastrallu to the deity.

A large number of people along with their children turn up to
seek blessings of the Goddess of learning on Thursday;
(left) Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy offers pattu vastrallu to the deity

They said the government was taking steps for temple development and to improve facilities for the devotees. Later, the minister also unfurled the Tricolour in the office premises of the temple Executive Officer.  The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had announced 88 special bus services to ferry devotees to and from Basara for the festivities.

A number of people along with their children had turned up to seek blessings of the Goddess of Learning. They performed Akshara Abhayasam for their children. However, many worshippers alleged that the queues were poorly managed and they had to wait for over two hours in the queue.Police personnel posted there allowed a few devotees to cut the line while some were taken directly to see the deity, they alleged.

