Jayanti Infra MD held for duping people of Rs 20 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The KPHB police have apprehended Kakarla Srinivas, the 44-year-old managing director of Jayanti Infrastructure, for allegedly duping people of Rs 20 crore in the name of business investments and stalls at Metro stations. The arrest was made after a complaint, Ravi Sreekanth (37), from Jeedimetla, approached the police in December 2022. In his complaint, Ravi stated that he and five of his friends were lured by Srinivas with the promise of profits from stores at Metro stations but were ultimately cheated.

According to the police, Srinivas and his associates primarily targeted middle-class individuals with promises of low-priced plots and ventures at various locations such as Patighanapur, Ameenpur, Chandanagar, Nizampet, Tolkatta, Sadashivpet, Shadnagar, Raidurgam, Lingampally, and Sardar Patel Nagar. They collected over Rs 20 crore from gullible investors by making false promises and misrepresentations.

The incident came to light with the arrest of Srinivas late on Wednesday night. Police said his associates are still on the run. Police sources informed that Srinivas may have cheated a number of investors to the tune of Rs 100 crore, the details of which are still emerging. Eight other cases have been registered against Kakarla Srinivas at the same police station, police said.

Sources revealed that many more victims, who fell for Srinivas’ charm and false promises and invested lakhs and crores of rupees, had been coming forward to file complaints against him.Since it is a case of serious fraud, police are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Srinivas and his associates to come forward and file a complaint. The police will investigate these claims and take necessary action against the accused.

Cops urge victims to file plaints

