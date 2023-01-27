Need farms, houses for poor, not farmhouses for a few: Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an indirect swipe at the alleged “farmhouse culture” prevailing in the ruling dispensation, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that the real development was to see that all farmers and the disadvantaged sections have farms and houses, and not just a select few.

After receiving the Rashtriya Salute from the TSSP platoons and unfurling the tri-colour at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor paid her respects at the Amar Jawan Memorial in Secunderabad. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stayed away from the event.

Addressing the gathering, Tamilisai said that everyone needed to have an equal share in development. “There must not be a class that has all the privileges, and a class that has all the burdens,” the Governor said, quoting Dr BR Ambedkar.

Raising her concern at the growing incidences of suicide among the youth, she said that as per national statistics, 22 people were dying by suicide in Telangana every day.“I want to appeal to the youth to be courageous. Life is challenging and we have to face the challenges. Stand like a rock. If a chisel is hitting you, it is to shape you. Only self-confidence can help you become noble citizens of the country,” she advised.

Observing that some people may not like her, Tamilisai said that she loved the people of Telangana, the reason why she has been working hard with honesty, playing a role in the development of the State.“As the first citizen and as one among the people, it is my honour to guide, contribute and supplement the welfare of the people and the development of the State,” she added.

The Governor called upon the people to uphold the pride, democracy and rights in Telangana, and encouraged the youth to actively participate in the G20 presidency programmes being hosted across the country throughout this year.

She also felicitated and presented awards to individuals who have excelled in various fields on the occasion, including music composer MM Keeravani, lyricist and playback singer Kanukuntla Subhash Chandra Bose, table tennis player Akula Sreeja, para-athlete Kudumula Lokeshwari, founding members of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti and civil services trainer Bala Latha.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and others attended the Republic Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan.

HYDERABAD: In an indirect swipe at the alleged “farmhouse culture” prevailing in the ruling dispensation, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that the real development was to see that all farmers and the disadvantaged sections have farms and houses, and not just a select few. After receiving the Rashtriya Salute from the TSSP platoons and unfurling the tri-colour at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor paid her respects at the Amar Jawan Memorial in Secunderabad. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stayed away from the event. Addressing the gathering, Tamilisai said that everyone needed to have an equal share in development. “There must not be a class that has all the privileges, and a class that has all the burdens,” the Governor said, quoting Dr BR Ambedkar. Raising her concern at the growing incidences of suicide among the youth, she said that as per national statistics, 22 people were dying by suicide in Telangana every day.“I want to appeal to the youth to be courageous. Life is challenging and we have to face the challenges. Stand like a rock. If a chisel is hitting you, it is to shape you. Only self-confidence can help you become noble citizens of the country,” she advised. Observing that some people may not like her, Tamilisai said that she loved the people of Telangana, the reason why she has been working hard with honesty, playing a role in the development of the State.“As the first citizen and as one among the people, it is my honour to guide, contribute and supplement the welfare of the people and the development of the State,” she added. The Governor called upon the people to uphold the pride, democracy and rights in Telangana, and encouraged the youth to actively participate in the G20 presidency programmes being hosted across the country throughout this year. She also felicitated and presented awards to individuals who have excelled in various fields on the occasion, including music composer MM Keeravani, lyricist and playback singer Kanukuntla Subhash Chandra Bose, table tennis player Akula Sreeja, para-athlete Kudumula Lokeshwari, founding members of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti and civil services trainer Bala Latha. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and others attended the Republic Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan.