Teachers' transfer plan prompted move: Telangana BJP chief

Published: 27th January 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has claimed that only because of the party’s warning of a stir against GO 317 at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on January 30, that the State government has announced the process of spousal transfers and promotions for teachers.

This, he alleged, was done with the malafide intention of getting votes in the Teachers’ MLC election which is round the corner. Demanding that the State government amend the GO 317, he informed that the BJP will continue its struggle in support of government employees and teachers, till it is amended.

