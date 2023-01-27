Telangana CM KCR has lost moral right to live in India: State BJP chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had no moral right to live in the country, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday accused him of insulting the Constitution and its architect Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar by not holding the Republic Day parade at the Parade Grounds.

He implored the people to decide whether they wanted to live as Telangana activists, or as slaves to the chief minister’s family.Addressing the gathering at BJP party office after unfurling the tri-colour, Sanjay said that the State was witnessing governance against the spirit of the Constitution, with the CM showing no respect for the Constitution, women or the Governor.

HYDERABAD: Declaring that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had no moral right to live in the country, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday accused him of insulting the Constitution and its architect Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar by not holding the Republic Day parade at the Parade Grounds. He implored the people to decide whether they wanted to live as Telangana activists, or as slaves to the chief minister’s family.Addressing the gathering at BJP party office after unfurling the tri-colour, Sanjay said that the State was witnessing governance against the spirit of the Constitution, with the CM showing no respect for the Constitution, women or the Governor.