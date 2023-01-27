Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor, CM differences affected Republic Day parade: Revanth

Revanth, along with senior Congress leaders, unfurled the national flag on Thursday at the Gandhi Bhavan.

Published: 27th January 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding the State government apologise to the people of Telangana for not holding the Republic Day parade at the Parade grounds on Thursday, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy felt that by restricting the celebrations to Pragathi Bhavan and Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has insulted the Constitution.

Revanth, along with senior Congress leaders, unfurled the national flag on Thursday at the Gandhi Bhavan. Addressing the gathering, he said that if there were any differences between the CM and the governor, they could find ways to sort them out, but using Republic Day as the stage for their political confrontation was not something the people would tolerate.

Describing the poaching of people’s representatives by political parties as the “biggest threat to democracy,” Revanth said that an amendment should be made to the Constitution, cancelling the membership of any political leader who joins another party if without resigning from the party he or she is elected from.

He has also sought a fast-track court to try cases of poaching by political parties and if needed, making the laws so stringent that party hoppers are hanged to death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Republic Day parade Revanth Reddy
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp