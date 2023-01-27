Telangana Governor, CM differences affected Republic Day parade: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding the State government apologise to the people of Telangana for not holding the Republic Day parade at the Parade grounds on Thursday, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy felt that by restricting the celebrations to Pragathi Bhavan and Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has insulted the Constitution.

Revanth, along with senior Congress leaders, unfurled the national flag on Thursday at the Gandhi Bhavan. Addressing the gathering, he said that if there were any differences between the CM and the governor, they could find ways to sort them out, but using Republic Day as the stage for their political confrontation was not something the people would tolerate.

Describing the poaching of people’s representatives by political parties as the “biggest threat to democracy,” Revanth said that an amendment should be made to the Constitution, cancelling the membership of any political leader who joins another party if without resigning from the party he or she is elected from.

He has also sought a fast-track court to try cases of poaching by political parties and if needed, making the laws so stringent that party hoppers are hanged to death.

HYDERABAD: Demanding the State government apologise to the people of Telangana for not holding the Republic Day parade at the Parade grounds on Thursday, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy felt that by restricting the celebrations to Pragathi Bhavan and Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has insulted the Constitution. Revanth, along with senior Congress leaders, unfurled the national flag on Thursday at the Gandhi Bhavan. Addressing the gathering, he said that if there were any differences between the CM and the governor, they could find ways to sort them out, but using Republic Day as the stage for their political confrontation was not something the people would tolerate. Describing the poaching of people’s representatives by political parties as the “biggest threat to democracy,” Revanth said that an amendment should be made to the Constitution, cancelling the membership of any political leader who joins another party if without resigning from the party he or she is elected from. He has also sought a fast-track court to try cases of poaching by political parties and if needed, making the laws so stringent that party hoppers are hanged to death.