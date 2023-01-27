Home States Telangana

Tug of war between Raj Bhavan, Telangana Bhavan continues on Republic Day

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha took to Twitter and put out what could perhaps be interpreted as a dig at the Governor.

Published: 27th January 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor hoists national flag

The flag hoist ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on Republic Day. (Photo | Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The discord between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came to the fore once again on Republic Day as the two held separate celebrations at the Raj Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

In her address, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan went on the offensive against the State government and even took an indirect dig at Chandrasekhar Rao  saying, “All farmers should have farmhouses but only a few ryots own such expensive properties at present”. Tamilisai also announced that she would send a report against the State government to the Centre for “undermining Republic Day activities and for not respecting the Constitution”.

While the Chief Minister stayed away, Chief Secretary (CS) Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar and other officials attended the function at Raj Bhavan.As Tamilisai, who is also the Lt Governor of Puducherry, had to attend the Republic Day event at the former French Colony, the function at Raj Bhavan was held early, at 7 am. Speaking to reporters in Puducherry, she said she had not expected the Telangana Chief Minister to attend the Republic Day function at Raj Bhavan. “In fact, I wrote a letter to the State government with a request to conduct Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner,” she added.  

Tamilisai said she received a letter from the State government two days ago stating that the function would be held at Raj Bhavan and that the CS and DGP would be attending. “Some well-wishers approached the HC. The State government wanted me to unfurl the flag at Raj Bhavan due to time constraints,” she said.
“There is no public participation in Republic Day celebrations, undermining the importance of the day. The State government did not follow the guidelines issued by the Centre in conducting the function. It will be written in the history of Telangana that the Constitution was not respected,” the  governor added.

BRS to lodge complaint with Prez Murmu

A day earlier, the Telangana High Court directed the State government to conduct Republic Day celebrations. Chandrasekhar Rao, after unfurling the National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan, visited Parade Grounds and paid floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial. He also lit the Amar Jawan Jyoti. However, he skipped the function held at Raj Bhavan.

In response to Tamilisai’s statements, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has indicated that it will lodge a complaint with President Droupadi Murmu for her political remarks against the CM in the presence of State government officials.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha took to Twitter and put out what could perhaps be interpreted as a dig at the Governor. “Choosing the country’s infrastructure over Central Vista during the pandemic is what we demanded. Choosing farmers, labourers and unemployed youth over focusing on wealth generation for a few is exactly what we have been fighting for. Thank you for echoing the vision of CM KCR Garu (sic),” she wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Bhavan Republic Day Telangana Bhavan
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp