Tug of war between Raj Bhavan, Telangana Bhavan continues on Republic Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The discord between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came to the fore once again on Republic Day as the two held separate celebrations at the Raj Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

In her address, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan went on the offensive against the State government and even took an indirect dig at Chandrasekhar Rao saying, “All farmers should have farmhouses but only a few ryots own such expensive properties at present”. Tamilisai also announced that she would send a report against the State government to the Centre for “undermining Republic Day activities and for not respecting the Constitution”.

While the Chief Minister stayed away, Chief Secretary (CS) Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar and other officials attended the function at Raj Bhavan.As Tamilisai, who is also the Lt Governor of Puducherry, had to attend the Republic Day event at the former French Colony, the function at Raj Bhavan was held early, at 7 am. Speaking to reporters in Puducherry, she said she had not expected the Telangana Chief Minister to attend the Republic Day function at Raj Bhavan. “In fact, I wrote a letter to the State government with a request to conduct Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner,” she added.

Tamilisai said she received a letter from the State government two days ago stating that the function would be held at Raj Bhavan and that the CS and DGP would be attending. “Some well-wishers approached the HC. The State government wanted me to unfurl the flag at Raj Bhavan due to time constraints,” she said.

“There is no public participation in Republic Day celebrations, undermining the importance of the day. The State government did not follow the guidelines issued by the Centre in conducting the function. It will be written in the history of Telangana that the Constitution was not respected,” the governor added.

BRS to lodge complaint with Prez Murmu

A day earlier, the Telangana High Court directed the State government to conduct Republic Day celebrations. Chandrasekhar Rao, after unfurling the National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan, visited Parade Grounds and paid floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial. He also lit the Amar Jawan Jyoti. However, he skipped the function held at Raj Bhavan.

In response to Tamilisai’s statements, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has indicated that it will lodge a complaint with President Droupadi Murmu for her political remarks against the CM in the presence of State government officials.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha took to Twitter and put out what could perhaps be interpreted as a dig at the Governor. “Choosing the country’s infrastructure over Central Vista during the pandemic is what we demanded. Choosing farmers, labourers and unemployed youth over focusing on wealth generation for a few is exactly what we have been fighting for. Thank you for echoing the vision of CM KCR Garu (sic),” she wrote.

HYDERABAD: The discord between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came to the fore once again on Republic Day as the two held separate celebrations at the Raj Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. In her address, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan went on the offensive against the State government and even took an indirect dig at Chandrasekhar Rao saying, “All farmers should have farmhouses but only a few ryots own such expensive properties at present”. Tamilisai also announced that she would send a report against the State government to the Centre for “undermining Republic Day activities and for not respecting the Constitution”. While the Chief Minister stayed away, Chief Secretary (CS) Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar and other officials attended the function at Raj Bhavan.As Tamilisai, who is also the Lt Governor of Puducherry, had to attend the Republic Day event at the former French Colony, the function at Raj Bhavan was held early, at 7 am. Speaking to reporters in Puducherry, she said she had not expected the Telangana Chief Minister to attend the Republic Day function at Raj Bhavan. “In fact, I wrote a letter to the State government with a request to conduct Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner,” she added. Tamilisai said she received a letter from the State government two days ago stating that the function would be held at Raj Bhavan and that the CS and DGP would be attending. “Some well-wishers approached the HC. The State government wanted me to unfurl the flag at Raj Bhavan due to time constraints,” she said. “There is no public participation in Republic Day celebrations, undermining the importance of the day. The State government did not follow the guidelines issued by the Centre in conducting the function. It will be written in the history of Telangana that the Constitution was not respected,” the governor added. BRS to lodge complaint with Prez Murmu A day earlier, the Telangana High Court directed the State government to conduct Republic Day celebrations. Chandrasekhar Rao, after unfurling the National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan, visited Parade Grounds and paid floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial. He also lit the Amar Jawan Jyoti. However, he skipped the function held at Raj Bhavan. In response to Tamilisai’s statements, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has indicated that it will lodge a complaint with President Droupadi Murmu for her political remarks against the CM in the presence of State government officials. BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha took to Twitter and put out what could perhaps be interpreted as a dig at the Governor. “Choosing the country’s infrastructure over Central Vista during the pandemic is what we demanded. Choosing farmers, labourers and unemployed youth over focusing on wealth generation for a few is exactly what we have been fighting for. Thank you for echoing the vision of CM KCR Garu (sic),” she wrote.