E-Mobility week to showcase Telangana prowess in EV segment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, scheduled to be organised by the State government from February 5 to 11, will showcase global leaders, eminent academicians, business leaders and policymakers discussing the future of sustainable mobility. The week will also showcase the global EV ecosystem and provide a platform for the world to witness the strengths and capabilities of the global electric vehicle industry.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said with the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, Telangana is all set to showcase its prowess in the EV segment to the world.“We were one of the first States to launch the electric vehicle and energy storage policy and the State, being a pioneer in adopting sustainability, also aims to be an attractive investment destination in the EV segment,” he said.

“As Telangana drives the faster adoption of electric vehicles, it aspires to be not just self-sufficient, but also a global hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems’ manufacturing. We are delighted to host the E-Mobility Week in our State” he added.

The key events during Hyderabad E-Mobility Week will include The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week will kick off with Rall-E Hyderabad, a first-of-its-kind EV rally where thousands of EV enthusiasts, including male and female drivers, will be riding their electric 2, 3, 4 wheeler vehicles and buses to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in the city. Mobility Next Hyderabad will be held on February 6.

The sustainable mobility summit will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre and will showcase global leaders and policymakers discussing future of sustainable mobility. The State government has initiated a grand challenge inviting Indian start-ups to showcase their innovative, viable and scalable solutions in Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (CASE) mobility on February 7.

Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 will be held from February 8 to 10. The city will be hosting one of the first EV expos in India -- Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre and will include the widest collection of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and energy storage solutions. The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix, the first ever formula E-race in India, will take place on February 10 and 11.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, scheduled to be organised by the State government from February 5 to 11, will showcase global leaders, eminent academicians, business leaders and policymakers discussing the future of sustainable mobility. The week will also showcase the global EV ecosystem and provide a platform for the world to witness the strengths and capabilities of the global electric vehicle industry. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said with the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, Telangana is all set to showcase its prowess in the EV segment to the world.“We were one of the first States to launch the electric vehicle and energy storage policy and the State, being a pioneer in adopting sustainability, also aims to be an attractive investment destination in the EV segment,” he said. “As Telangana drives the faster adoption of electric vehicles, it aspires to be not just self-sufficient, but also a global hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems’ manufacturing. We are delighted to host the E-Mobility Week in our State” he added. The key events during Hyderabad E-Mobility Week will include The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week will kick off with Rall-E Hyderabad, a first-of-its-kind EV rally where thousands of EV enthusiasts, including male and female drivers, will be riding their electric 2, 3, 4 wheeler vehicles and buses to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in the city. Mobility Next Hyderabad will be held on February 6. The sustainable mobility summit will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre and will showcase global leaders and policymakers discussing future of sustainable mobility. The State government has initiated a grand challenge inviting Indian start-ups to showcase their innovative, viable and scalable solutions in Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (CASE) mobility on February 7. Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 will be held from February 8 to 10. The city will be hosting one of the first EV expos in India -- Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre and will include the widest collection of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and energy storage solutions. The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix, the first ever formula E-race in India, will take place on February 10 and 11.