Frustrated Telangana BJP seniors to discuss party woes

‘Ignored’ by party national leadership, group of veterans invites others to meeting to be held in 1st week of February

Published: 28th January 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several senior BJP leaders, including former MLAs in undivided Andhra Pradesh, are getting increasingly frustrated with the party’s national leadership for being indifferent to their angst.
They feel neglected in the party, and claim that their attempts to take their grouse with the leadership did not yield any results.

In exasperation, these leaders, some of them who have been with the party for decades now, have decided to hold a meeting in the first week of February, where they would discuss their situation in the party and perhaps take a decision on their future course of action.

They say that they have tried several times to meet BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issues facing the party and its credibility among its original cadre. However, requests for appointments have been denied, these leaders claim.

They also claim that the State leadership has not considered their inputs or suggestions, and that they have not been invited to meetings at the State headquarters in the past three years.Some of these leaders, including former MLAs, have expressed sadness about their diminishing self-respect in the party and said that they want to hold a meeting in Karimnagar or Hyderabad with 600 active leaders from across the State to discuss their plan of action. They have invited other “original” leaders who share the BJP ideology and have been working without self-respect within the party to attend the proposed meeting.

These senior leaders say that they have invited other leaders like them who are not comfortable with some of the decisions being taken in the party to attend the meeting.It is worth noting that these reports of dissatisfaction among these leaders and former MLAs come despite the party insisting that there is no group politics in the party.The group of senior leaders meeting is expected to be an eye-opener, as it may bring to light serious issues within the BJP and could potentially be a big blow to the party.

