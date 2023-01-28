Home States Telangana

HES Society announces scholarship for low-income medical students

The HES Society was founded by the family members of Dr KVR Prasad earlier this year to aid and mentor deserving individuals to excel in the fields of education and sports.

Published: 28th January 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the HES Society on Friday announced Dr KVR Prasad Memorial Scholarship for medical students. The award will be given to students who are eligible for admission to a medical college on merit but cannot afford to pay the fee due to low family income.  The society will fund the student’s undergraduate college fees for four years.

Eligible candidates should have secured a seat through NEET UG in a government medical college in Telangana and must have a family income of less than Rs 1 lakh per annum.The HES Society was founded by the family members of Dr KVR Prasad earlier this year to aid and mentor deserving individuals to excel in the fields of education and sports.

