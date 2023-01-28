Justice league: Telangana HC issues notices to Minister Puvvada in contempt case

By Express News Service

HC issues notices to Puvvada in contempt case

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who is the chairman of Mamata Educational Society and Mamata Medical College, in a contempt of court case and adjourned hearing to April 17, 2023. The court was hearing a plea filed by one Dr Nikhil and others, alleging that private medical colleges were in wilful breach and intentional disobedience of the common order issued by the high court in a batch of writ petitions under Sections 10 to 12.

The petitioners pointed out that the State government had issued two orders -- GO 41 and GO 43 -- increasing tuition fees by 72% to 990%. The GOs were then challenged on the grounds that they were issued without the endorsement of the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

In January 2022, the high court scrapped the GOs and directed colleges to collect fees in accordance with GO 29 dated May 2, 2016, which was issued in response to TAFRC recommendations for the 2016-2019 block period.

The court also ordered all medical and dental colleges in the State to return, as soon as possible, all original education and course completion certificates to PG doctors who have completed the courses. Furthermore, the court also ordered the institutions to refund any extra fees paid by students within 30 days of the order. However, private medical colleges that are not government-funded did not follow these orders, following which the plea was filed.



Bench rejects plea by realty firm against FIRs

In a series of writ petitions brought by the victims of Sahiti Infratech Ventures India Pvt Ltd, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to intervene with the single judge’s decision.Before adjourning the case against Boodati Parvathi and another director of Sahiti Infra to February 10, the court ordered the DCP, CCS, Hyderabad, and the Inspector of Police, CCS, Hyderabad, to update it on the case’s status by the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing writ petitions filed by Venkata Neelima Mullangi and 41 others claiming refusal by the police to register complaints against Sahithi Infra and its directors.Earlier, Sahithi Infra had advertised to sell flats under the name Sahithi Sarvani Elite, a gated community of 32 floors and 10 towers in 25 acres in Survey No 343/8, 9, 11, 12, 13, in Ameenpur village, Sangareddy district, with the project expected to be completed by the end of 2023.One petitioner paid a total of Rs 48.8 lakh and others also paid large sums as advance. However, the company did not proceed with the construction.

After realising that the company had defrauded them, the petitioners sought a refund of their advance. After many requests, the company admitted that it had not got permission for the project and hence would be reimbursing the clients on or before February 21, 2022. However, it did not repay the amount, following which the petitioners approached the SHO, Jubilee Hills and other police stations, but the complaints were dismissed on grounds of jurisdiction.

Later, a single judge of the High Court disposed of all the petitions by directing the police to register the complaintsand transfer the FIRs to the CCS, Hyderabad.However, Parvathi and other directors of Sahiti Infra filed an appeal before a bench, challenging the single judge’s orders, which was dismissed on Friday.

