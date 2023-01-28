MP Avinash Reddy likely to appear before CBI today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy is likely to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation in Hyderabad tomorrow in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.Officials of the CBI, Hyderabad Zone, had issued notices under CrPC Section 160 to the MP, directing him to appear before them on January 24 to record his statement. However, the MP had requested the agency to give some time as he received the notice on January 23. The MP also informed the CBI that he was scheduled to take part in several official programmes.

Following the MP’s request, the agency served a notice to him again, asking him to appear before the CBI at Hyderabad office on January 28. Sources stated that the Kadapa MP reached Hyderabad on Friday and is likely to appear before the agency on Saturday. Former minister Vivekananda Reddy was murdered at his residence on March 15, 2019.

