Home States Telangana

MP Avinash Reddy likely to appear before CBI today

he MP also informed the CBI that he was scheduled to take part in several official programmes.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy is likely to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation in Hyderabad tomorrow in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.Officials of the CBI, Hyderabad Zone, had issued notices under CrPC Section 160 to the MP, directing him to appear before them on January 24 to record his statement. However, the MP had requested the agency to give some time as he received the notice on January 23. The MP also informed the CBI that he was scheduled to take part in several official programmes.

Following the MP’s request, the agency served a notice to him again, asking him to appear before the CBI at Hyderabad office on January 28. Sources stated that the Kadapa MP reached Hyderabad on Friday and is likely to appear before the agency on Saturday. Former minister Vivekananda Reddy was murdered at his residence on March 15, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avinash Reddy
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp