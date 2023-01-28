Sanjay-Sravani rift continues to ruffle feathers in BRS cadre

Home States Telangana

Speaking to the media, Hanimandlu said that the MLA had always supported the Padamashali community and helped Sravani to get the Jagtial municipal chairman post.

JAGTIAL: The rift between Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar and former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani, which surfaced after the latter resigned from her post and publicly called out the MLA for allegedly harassing her, continues to polarise the BRS cadre in the district. On Friday, Raikal municipal chairman Mora Hanumandlu extended his support to the MLA and denounced Sravani for levelling allegations against the MLA.

Speaking to the media, Hanimandlu said that the MLA had always supported the Padamashali community and helped Sravani to get the Jagtial municipal chairman post. He said that Sravani comments against the MLA were false and inappropriate. Meanwhile, Sravani maintains a low profile even though district collector has not yet accepted her resignation. She told TNIE that she had been spending time with her family after announcing her resignation. She expressed gratitude to her supporters for instilling confidence in her. “I will just wait and see how things turn out. No compromise would be made,” she said.

Even though the district collector has not accepted her resignation yet, sources said, at least three councillors of the Jagtial civic body are eyeing the chairman post, creating a flutter in the party cadre. If the issues between Sanjay and  Sravani don’t subside, the party brass will begin the process of choosing a new municipal chairperson soon, said a BRS source.

