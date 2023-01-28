Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP chief Bandi invites leaders who left party to rejoin

The BJP State president was speaking at a function organised at the party office to celebrate the 25-year political journey of Vijayashanti.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Friday appealed to leaders who left the saffron party due to ‘minor differences’, to rejoin the party to defeat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the coming elections.

Citing the examples of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, Sanjay said that such opportunities are possible only in the BJP and not in regional parties.The BJP State president was speaking at a function organised at the party office to celebrate the 25-year political journey of Vijayashanti.

Vijayashanti a fighter: Kishan

Lauding the accomplishments of Vijayashanti, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that she fought for Telangana being an TRS MP while the pink party supremo was not present in the Lok Sabha during the statehood movement.

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said that TRS (now BRS) adopted a ‘use and throw’ culture in the case of Telangana fighters like Vijayashanti.Vijayashanti recalled her association with BJP stalwarts like Atal Behari Vajpayee and LK Advani. She also recounted how KCR “deceived” her.

