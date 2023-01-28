Home States Telangana

Telangana government gives nod to fill 2,391 posts in various depts

In this regard, the finance department released official orders on Friday.

Published: 28th January 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government on Friday accorded permission to fill 2,391 posts in various departments through direct recruitment by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC),  Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB). In this regard, the finance department released official orders on Friday.

The TREIRB will fill as many as 2,009 posts, including 417 junior lecturers, 87 trained graduate teachers, six art/craft/music teachers, and 1,499 posts under various categories. Another 319 posts, including 12 junior assistants under group III, 41 junior assistants under group IV and 166 posts in different categories, such as assistant information engineer, public relation officer, and publicity assistant, will be filled by TSPSC. Moreover, 63 posts of staff nurses will be filled by MHSRB.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao extended best wishes to the aspirants. “Under the leadership of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana government is serving and fulfilling promises made to the people,” he said.

