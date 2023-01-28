Home States Telangana

TN team in Hyderabad to study good practices of HMWS&SB

The team will also visit Rain Water Harvesting Theme Park in Jubilee Hills.

Published: 28th January 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary for Finance N Muruganandam and senior officials of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday to study the good practices being adopted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

Muruganandam and CMWSSB Managing Director R Kirlosh Kumar, accompanied by other senior officials, will study the successful implementation of Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) system and Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) water meters. The team will also visit Rain Water Harvesting Theme Park in Jubilee Hills. They will also interact with Safai Karmacharis who are engaged in mini sewer jetting vehicle operations and also study implementation of Robotic Sewer Cleaning and Monitoring (Sewer Croc) in Sanathnagar division.

The successful implementation of mini sewer jetting vehicles in the city helped in complete elimination of manual operations in sewerage system and in reducing sewerage problems, especially in small lanes and streets.

