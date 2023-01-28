Victory at home is first step to conquering the world: Telangana Congress chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Affirming that Congress will not seek votes from the villages where there were no Indiramma houses built, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy challenged the BRS not to seek votes from villages where 2BHK houses were not provided to the people as promised.

On Friday, Revanth toured the extent of Kodangal Assembly constituency from where he had unsuccessfully contested the previous Assembly elections. As he would be busy over the next two months with the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan across the State, the TPCC chief said that he would be devoting the next two days to Kondangal, interacting with the electors and directing party leaders on the steps to take to ensure victory in the coming election.

During the course of the day, Revanth addressed multiple meetings and held a roadshow that was attended by massive crowds.The enthusiasm indicated that he would be contesting again from the same constituency.

In an interesting development, Revanth inducted former six-time MLA R Gurnath Reddy and his son R Jagadhishwar Reddy, chairman of Kondangal Municipality. Congress leaders say that with the induction of Gurnath Reddy along with several other influential leaders from the BRS, Revanth has tightened his grip on Kodangal Assembly constituency which had been his stronghold.

Stressing on the need to win the next election, Revanth said that the BRS troika – Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Health Minister T Harish Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao – have developed only the constituencies they represent. He said that Kodangal would be developed similarly under Congress rule.

“Congress gave Kodangal Bidda the authority to approve the candidature of all 119 constituencies. Likewise, if the party comes to power, we don’t have to beg anyone for development. Victory at home is the first step to conquering the world,” he said.He also asked the party leaders to send day-to-day updates of party activities to him on his personal WhatsApp number.

