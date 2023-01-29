Home States Telangana

A sea of devotees to throng Edupayala temple 

As many as 25 water tankers will be arranged and 300 sanitation workers will be pressed into service, she added.

Edupayala temple

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: with about 20 days to go for Shivaratri, Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple authorities have begun making arrangements for the annual fair so that devotees coming from far and near don’t face any inconvenience during the festivities.

Approving Medak MLA M Padma Devender Reddy’s request, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has promised to sanction Rs 2 crore for the arrangements. Apart from the people in the erstwhile Medak district, a large number of devotees also come from Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad districts in the State and even from Karnataka and Maharashtra for the week-long affair.

Officials said heaps of people turn up the day before Shivaratri, which will fall on February 18, and stay for another four days. A higher number of devotees, compared to the last two years, are expected to turn up this year, said Padma Reddy.

Tents and temporary living arrangements can be seen on the roads leading to the temple. With the help of government funds, special tents will be set up for the devotees and officials of the police, revenue, excise, IT and civil supplies departments. Though toilets have already been built, many temporary ones are also being set up to cater to the large number of devotees expected to turn up. Separate changing rooms for women have also been arranged.

The MLA said about 50 acres of land in the adjacent areas to the temple will be vacated so that people can park their vehicles. This apart, temporary electric lights will be put up and other arrangements will be made for the beautification of the temple.

As many as 25 water tankers will be arranged and 300 sanitation workers will be pressed into service, she added. A 24-hour health clinic and a police control room will be established to deal with any untoward incidents.

With the help of government funds, special tents will be set up for the devotees and officials of the police, revenue, excise, IT and civil supplies departments. Many temporary toilets are being set up to cater to the large number of devotees

