Budget: Congress MP N Uttam Kumar reminds KCR of pending dues

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday demanded allocation of Rs 20,000 crores for farmers’ loan waiver, Rs 4,000 crore to clear SHG arrears and Rs 3,270 to clear fee reimbursement dues.

Published: 29th January 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the annual Budget, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday demanded allocation of Rs 20,000 crores for farmers’ loan waiver, Rs 4,000 crore to clear SHG arrears and Rs 3,270 to clear fee reimbursement dues.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uttam said: “It has been a matter of deep concern that your government has repeatedly failed to honour the assurances given to farmers, women and students.” He said that none of the welfare schemes announced by the BRS government has been implemented.

Reminding KCR about the promise of crop loan waiver, Uttam wrote: “We demand you allocate and release Rs 20,000 crore immediately for loan waiver worth Rs 1 lakh of all farmers of Telangana as more than 20 lakh farmers and their families are still waiting for the promise to be kept.”

Uttam said that the State government has not released Rs 4,250 crore to women’s self-help groups, and Rs 2,200 crore of interest pertaining to other loans. He said that the BRS government has not released any amount towards fee reimbursement since 2020-21.

“The State government owes Rs 3,270 crore to private colleges towards fee reimbursement of over 15 lakh students of nearly 3,600 junior, engineering, degree, pharmacy and other colleges,” he said.

