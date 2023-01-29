Tech in agriculture sector can lead to great results: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that combining technology with agriculture and other sectors can lead to successful results.

He participated in a convention organised by Kakatiya SandBox, an NGO, on the theme ‘A Step Towards Rural Transformation’, in Nizamabad with farmers and entrepreneurs in attendance.

Rama Rao discussed the State’s development programmes and cited the Second Green Revolution and the Blue Revolution, which have led to abundance in fisheries, and the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which provided farmers with agricultural investment as examples.

He emphasised the State government’s efforts to provide 24x7 power to the agricultural sector and implement Rythu Bima for farmers.

“Kaleshwaram LIS has had a positive impact on the Sircilla district, where it has increased groundwater levels. This is now being used as a case study for trainee IAS officers in Mussoorie Academy. The scheme has also led to an increase in agricultural yield, from 68 lakh tonnes to 3.50 lakh tonnes in the state,” said Rama Rao.

