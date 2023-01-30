Allocate Rs 2 lakh crore for BCs: National BC Welfare Association president Krishnaiah to Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National BC Welfare Association president and MP R Krishnaiah on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate Rs 2 lakh crore for BCs in the forthcoming Union Budget. In his letter, Krishnaiah urged the prime minister to ensure that Rs 2 lakh crore is allocated to BCs every year from this year on, as BCs constitute 56% of the country’s population.

The MP also pointed out that the Union government provided 27% reservations to BCs in educational institutions run by the Centre since 2006, but there was no financial assistance to help the community monetarily. “If the BC population of 75 crore is not developed, how is it possible for the country to assume super power status?” Krishnaiah wrote.

He pointed out that the allocations made for BCs in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States was meagre.Krishnaiah also demanded that pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes should be introduced for BCs on the lines of SCs and STs.

HYDERABAD: National BC Welfare Association president and MP R Krishnaiah on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate Rs 2 lakh crore for BCs in the forthcoming Union Budget. In his letter, Krishnaiah urged the prime minister to ensure that Rs 2 lakh crore is allocated to BCs every year from this year on, as BCs constitute 56% of the country’s population. The MP also pointed out that the Union government provided 27% reservations to BCs in educational institutions run by the Centre since 2006, but there was no financial assistance to help the community monetarily. “If the BC population of 75 crore is not developed, how is it possible for the country to assume super power status?” Krishnaiah wrote. He pointed out that the allocations made for BCs in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States was meagre.Krishnaiah also demanded that pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes should be introduced for BCs on the lines of SCs and STs.