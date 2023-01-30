BRS MPs directed to take on BJP in Budget session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Budget session of Parliament just a day away, Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the party MPs in both Houses to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and highlight the injustices done to the State. A meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party (BRSPP) was held at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday to finalise the party’s strategy for the upcoming session.

Party MPs are expected to take on the BJP-led Union government along with other like-minded parties in both Houses on several issues, such as the fall in Adani stocks. All party MPs, except G Ranjith Reddy, attended the meeting. During the four-hour-long meeting, members expressed serious concern over the ‘deterioration of the country’s situation’ due to the perilous policies of the BJP government and decided to ‘expose’ the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Centre.

“The policies pursued by the BJP-led Union government have become obstacles to the development of the country’s integrity. This is unfortunate. The Centre is arbitrarily giving people’s hard-earned money to their corporate friends. The Union government is showing special affection towards its friendly corporate forces and waiving off loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees,” Rao told the party MPs.

“Shares of public sector companies like the LIC are being transferred to big businessmen like Adani aimlessly. The companies are losing lakhs of crores of rupees on a daily basis,” Rao alleged.He claimed that the Centre was making an irreparable loss by privatising all country’s assets to contribute to such financial irregularities. Members in both houses of Parliament should raise their voices against the dangerous economic policies pursued by the BJP government, he directed the MPs.

He said that the BJP government was undermining the federal spirit and causing trouble to the States in numerous ways. “The Centre should be forced to tell the nation the reason behind creating financial and other obstacles to Telangana, which is running on the path of progress. It is undemocratic that the Centre is using the governors as their henchmen to weaken the States (not ruled by the BJP). BRS MPs should strongly oppose the evil policies of using the system of governors,” Rao said.

He added that the governors are deliberately delaying the decisions taken by the State Cabinet, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. “BRS MPs should expose the Centre’s attitude and undemocratic policies of the governors, who are trying to obstruct the State’s development,” he told the MPs. He also wanted party MPs to raise the issue of rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities, apart from unemployment and unfulfilled promises under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

‘Push to privatise assets hurting country’

