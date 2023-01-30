Home States Telangana

Eatala didn’t make any comment on coverts: TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Rajender’s recent comments that all parties have KCR’s coverts and that the BJP is no exception have added fuel to the fire that the Huzurabad MLA was feeling quite uncomfortable in the party. 

Published: 30th January 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Asserting that the BJP was ready for early elections, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday wanted IT Minister KT Rama Rao to make a statement along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue.  

Asked to respond to Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender’s comment that there were coverts in the BJP, Sanjay said that the former never made such comments. “It was nothing but a creation of the media,” he said.Asked about the Advance Consumption Charges proposed to be collected by the TSNPDCL, Sanjay urged power consumers in north Telangana not to pay their bills.

He accused the CM of misleading farmers by handing over cheques to Punjab farmers that were not cleared by banks. “KCR claims that he would make farmers MLAs. If that is true, he must first explain how many farmers and women he inducted into his Cabinet,” Sanjay said.

He alleged that KCR duped the farming community. “In the name of providing cash benefits under Rythu Bandhu, he had done away with all other subsidies. He has cheated the farmers by not buying paddy on time, not implementing PM Fasal Bima Yojana and not giving bonus on MSP,” he said.

Decision on TSLPRB is BJYM victory: Bandi

Welcoming the State government’s decision to implement the High Court’s order which had directed the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board to include marks for the seven questions having multiple answers in the qualifying exams, Sanjay said that it was due to the struggle waged by BJYM activists and candidates.

In a media statement, Sanjay said that it was unfortunate to see an autocratic rule in the State which he said, was not responding unless the courts intervened and passed orders on various matters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Eatala Rajender
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp