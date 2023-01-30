Eatala didn’t make any comment on coverts: TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Asserting that the BJP was ready for early elections, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday wanted IT Minister KT Rama Rao to make a statement along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue.

Asked to respond to Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender’s comment that there were coverts in the BJP, Sanjay said that the former never made such comments. “It was nothing but a creation of the media,” he said.Asked about the Advance Consumption Charges proposed to be collected by the TSNPDCL, Sanjay urged power consumers in north Telangana not to pay their bills.

He accused the CM of misleading farmers by handing over cheques to Punjab farmers that were not cleared by banks. “KCR claims that he would make farmers MLAs. If that is true, he must first explain how many farmers and women he inducted into his Cabinet,” Sanjay said.

He alleged that KCR duped the farming community. “In the name of providing cash benefits under Rythu Bandhu, he had done away with all other subsidies. He has cheated the farmers by not buying paddy on time, not implementing PM Fasal Bima Yojana and not giving bonus on MSP,” he said.

Decision on TSLPRB is BJYM victory: Bandi

Welcoming the State government’s decision to implement the High Court’s order which had directed the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board to include marks for the seven questions having multiple answers in the qualifying exams, Sanjay said that it was due to the struggle waged by BJYM activists and candidates.

In a media statement, Sanjay said that it was unfortunate to see an autocratic rule in the State which he said, was not responding unless the courts intervened and passed orders on various matters.

